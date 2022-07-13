UAE will continue supporting global energy security, says president in first address
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:52 IST
The president of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday the Gulf OPEC producer would continue to support global energy security as a main driver of global economic growth.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in his first televised address to the nation since being named president in May to succeed his late brother, also said the UAE would extend a "hand of friendship" to all countries that share values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.
