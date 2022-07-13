UAE will continue supporting global energy security, says president in first address

The president of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday the Gulf OPEC producer would continue to support global energy security as a main driver of global economic growth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in his first televised address to the nation since being named president in May to succeed his late brother, also said the UAE would extend a "hand of friendship" to all countries that share values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

Also Read: United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract businesses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)