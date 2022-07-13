Left Menu

Birla to chair meet of presiding officers of legislative bodies Friday, anti-defection law on agenda

Updated: 13-07-2022
The anti-defection law and frequent House disruptions will be discussed at a meeting of presiding officers of legislative bodies that will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Friday, according to a statement.

The issue of people's participation in legislative bodies and uniformity of rules and procedures in legislatures will also come up for discussion, the statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

The political developments in Maharashtra and Goa have brought focus back on the anti-defection law.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed on June 29 following the rebellion by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and most of its MLAs.

After the meeting, Birla will chair a briefing of the Indian delegation that will attend the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Halifax, Canada from August 20 to 26. The Speaker will lead the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the conference.

