CBI arrests IAS officer K Rajesh in arms license bribery case
The CBI on Wednesday arrested Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh for alleged bribery in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible people, officials said. It is alleged that when Rajesh was the collector of Surendranagar district, he took bribe in land deals and in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible people, they added.
