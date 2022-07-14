Plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation junked by SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the state in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on the petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.

