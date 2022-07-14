Left Menu

Plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation junked by SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 10:56 IST
Plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation junked by SC
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the state in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on the petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022