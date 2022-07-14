Left Menu

CM Khattar directs to take strict action after threat calls to Haryana MLAs

Showing a stern stance on the issue of threat calls to MLAs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has convened a meeting with the senior police officials directing them to take strict action on the matter.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:32 IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo:Twitter/Manohar Lal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Showing a stern stance on the issue of threat calls to MLAs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has convened a meeting with the senior police officials directing them to take strict action on the matter. Notably, nearly five MLAs received threat calls in the last two weeks.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take immediate action. Khattar said that no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order of the state.

"On the issue of threats to the MLAs, today, after taking information from Home Minister Shri @anilvijminister ji and senior police officers, instructions have been given to take strict action. No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the state and those who do so will be dealt with strictly," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi. State home minister Anil Vij, who also attended the meeting, said that the Special Task Force is in contact with the National Agencies on the matter.

"This is a case of another country as the calls that have come are from Dubai and are from the same number as well. For this, our Special Task Force is maintaining contact with our National Agencies. We are trying to find out soon," Vij said. "The matter of threats being received by some state MLAs is with the Special Task Force. I am keeping an eye on it. Cannot make information regarding it public. These calls have been coming from abroad and not from the state," he had said earlier on Monday. (ANI)

