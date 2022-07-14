Finland, Germany make progress in Uniper talks, Finnish minister says
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:17 IST
Talks between Finland and Germany over rescuing ailing German gas importer Uniper are advancing but still in a very critical and sensitive stage, Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday.
Her comments were made after she held talks with German government representatives in Berlin.
