Left Menu

Finland, Germany make progress in Uniper talks, Finnish minister says

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:17 IST
Finland, Germany make progress in Uniper talks, Finnish minister says
Tytti Tuppurainen Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Finland

Talks between Finland and Germany over rescuing ailing German gas importer Uniper are advancing but still in a very critical and sensitive stage, Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday.

Her comments were made after she held talks with German government representatives in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022