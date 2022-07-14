Kickboxer suffers grievous injury in ring, dies 2 days later

A kickboxer from Mysuru who went into coma after suffering grievous injury at a kickboxing event in the city on July 10 has died in a private hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Jnanabharathi police station in this connection.

According to police, the state-level 'K1 Kickboxing championship' was organised at a gym at Jnanajyothi Nagar in the city on July 10 by the Kengeri-based K-1 Kickboxing Organisation, Karnataka.

During the event, Nikhil suffered a major blow from the rival contestant and collapsed inside the boxing ring.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he remained in coma for two days and succumbed to his injuries on July 12.

The FIR was registered against one Naveen Ravishankar and the Association on a complaint by Nikhil's father Suresh P, who was also said to be a former kickboxer.

