IOCL Ramps Up Auto LPG Distribution Amid Geopolitical Challenges in Karnataka

Amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions, IOCL announced on Sunday its plan to bolster Auto LPG distribution across its network in Karnataka. This move aims to address the heightened demand following the closure of private Auto LPG stations, primarily affecting auto-rickshaw services across the region.

Despite a significant increase in supply—from an average of 43.5 MT per day in February to 68.53 MT per day by April 4—IOCL highlighted persistent challenges due to infrastructure limitations. A shortage of Auto LPG Dispensing Stations and constrained dispensing capacity hampers the company's ability to fully mitigate the supply shortfall.

IOCL noted that pricing disparities have shifted consumer preference towards Public Sector Undertaking-operated outlets, causing increased footfall and longer wait times. In response, IOCL encourages dual-fuel vehicle users to consider switching to petrol temporarily, ensuring continued mobility. The company reaffirms its commitment to supporting consumers during this high-demand period.

(With inputs from agencies.)