Two Nigerians arrested for assaulting Cameroon citizen in UP
Two Nigerian nationals were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man from Cameroon in Greater Noida, police officials said. Four Nigerian nationals were accused of assaulting the Cameroon national at a housing society in Greater Noida. Police had earlier arrested one more accused in the case while the fourth suspect is yet to be nabbed, the officials said.
Two Nigerian nationals were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man from Cameroon in Greater Noida, police officials said. They had assaulted him on the night of June 25 this year over a dispute involving the girlfriend of the victim, according to officials. An FIR was lodged in the case at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (causing hurt voluntarily) and 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), a police spokesperson said. ''Four Nigerian nationals were accused of assaulting the Cameroon national at a housing society in Greater Noida. Two of the accused, Oluya, alias Alawan Medu, and Dollar, alias Ema Aneque, were arrested today,'' the police spokesperson said. Police had earlier arrested one more accused in the case while the fourth suspect is yet to be nabbed, the officials said. In his complaint to police, Philip Junior had claimed that his friend Asheel Gagon, both citizens of Cameroon, was assaulted by the quartret. He had claimed that one of the accused wanted to befriend Asheel's girlfriend despite she not being interested in him, according to the FIR. ''Because of this, the main acucsed along with his three associates attacked Asheel on the night of June 25 inside the housing society,'' the complainant said, adding his friend had to be hospitalised after the incident. Further probe and legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
