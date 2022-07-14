Left Menu

Two Nigerians arrested for assaulting Cameroon citizen in UP

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man from Cameroon in Greater Noida, police officials said. Four Nigerian nationals were accused of assaulting the Cameroon national at a housing society in Greater Noida. Police had earlier arrested one more accused in the case while the fourth suspect is yet to be nabbed, the officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:33 IST
Two Nigerians arrested for assaulting Cameroon citizen in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man from Cameroon in Greater Noida, police officials said. They had assaulted him on the night of June 25 this year over a dispute involving the girlfriend of the victim, according to officials. An FIR was lodged in the case at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (causing hurt voluntarily) and 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), a police spokesperson said. ''Four Nigerian nationals were accused of assaulting the Cameroon national at a housing society in Greater Noida. Two of the accused, Oluya, alias Alawan Medu, and Dollar, alias Ema Aneque, were arrested today,'' the police spokesperson said. Police had earlier arrested one more accused in the case while the fourth suspect is yet to be nabbed, the officials said. In his complaint to police, Philip Junior had claimed that his friend Asheel Gagon, both citizens of Cameroon, was assaulted by the quartret. He had claimed that one of the accused wanted to befriend Asheel's girlfriend despite she not being interested in him, according to the FIR. ''Because of this, the main acucsed along with his three associates attacked Asheel on the night of June 25 inside the housing society,'' the complainant said, adding his friend had to be hospitalised after the incident. Further probe and legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022