La Nina conditions to continue through 2022- U.S. forecaster
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:52 IST
La Nina conditions will likely continue through 2022 with the odds for the weather pattern decreasing into the northern hemisphere late summer before increasing through the northern hemisphere fall and early winter 2022, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.
The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
