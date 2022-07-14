Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as one candidate was eliminated.
Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers' favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated with 27 votes. Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat received 32 votes and Kemi Badenoch received 49 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'If Putin were a woman, there would be no Ukraine war': Boris Johnson
Putin would not have embarked on Ukraine war if he were a woman: Boris Johnson
UK's Boris Johnson: China must be held to commitments made on Hong Kong
UK PM Boris Johnson hit with another drunken scandal as deputy whip quits
Boris Johnson: a terminal case of hubris syndrome