Mali orders temporary suspension of U.N. peacekeeping mission rotations

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:37 IST
Mali's military-led government said on Thursday it was temporarily suspending troop rotations by U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA, days after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who it said had arrived in country without permission.

Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a security and logistics support contract signed with the mission in 2019.

