Iran condemns Swedish sentencing of ex-Iranian official to life in prison

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:42 IST
Iran on Thursday condemned a decision by a Swedish court to sentence a former Iranian official to life in prison over his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

Hamid Noury, 61, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, was charged with war crimes in connection with the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.

"Iran is absolutely certain that Noury's sentence was politically motivated and it has no legal validity," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.

