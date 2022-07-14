Left Menu

Income Tax department is conducting search operations at premises linked to Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma, sources said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:57 IST
IT Dept raids Cong MLA Sanjay Sharma's premises
Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Income Tax department is conducting search operations at premises linked to Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma, sources said on Thursday. Search operations are going at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Katni, Maharashtra's Mumbai. The search action covered around 44 premises spread across States.

Search operations are underway at sugar mill, Residence and other premises linked to MLA. "During the course of the search operations, substantial incriminating evidence, in the form of documents and digital data, has been found and seized," sources said.

Congress MLA from Tendukheda, Sanjay Sharma jumped ship from BJP to Congress in 2018. He was an MLA from 2013-18 from the same constituency, representing BJP. He reportedly has major stakes in mining, liquor and hotel businesses and is considered to be among the richest politicians in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress MLA reportedly has major enterprises in the sand and liquor sectors in Narsinghpur, Tendukheda, Jabalpur and Katni. Reportedly, the Jabalpur mining department recently allocated a major sand mining contract to Sharma. (ANI)

