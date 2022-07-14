Left Menu

Odisha, Chhattisgarh cops discuss anti-naxal strategies

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:01 IST
Senior police officials of Chhattisgarh and Odisha on Thursday held a meeting here and discussed joint anti-naxal operations to be carried out in border areas, official sources said.

The `inter-state coordination meeting' was chaired by Chhattisgarh's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja.

Officials from the two states discussed how to shut down supply lines of naxals, sharing of intelligence and joint operations in border areas, sources said. Senior officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Union Home Ministry also took part in the meeting, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

