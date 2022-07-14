Left Menu

Project 17A frigate 'Dunagiri' to be launched Friday

Dunagiri, a Project 17A frigate, will be launched into the Hooghly river at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata on Friday wherein Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:27 IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dunagiri, a Project 17A frigate, will be launched into the Hooghly river at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata on Friday wherein Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the event. Christened after a mountain range in the state of Uttarakhand, 'Dunagiri' is the fourth ship of P17A Frigates. These are follow-on of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class) with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

'Dunagiri' is the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Dunagiri', the Leander Class ASW Frigate, which in her 33 years of service from May 5, 1977 to October 20, 2010, had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises. The soul of a ship lives eternally and finds a suitable ship. The first two ships of P17A Project, were launched in 2019 and 2020 at MDL and GRSE respectively. The third ship (Udaygiri) was launched at MDL on May 17 earlier this year. The launch of the fourth ship within such a short span is a testimony to the impetus provided towards self-reliant shipbuilding with a focused approach.

P-17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND), which has successfully spearheaded design of numerous class of indigenous warships in the past. This is a testimony to the nation's unwavering efforts towards 'AatmaNirbharata' as 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and system are also being placed to indigenous firms including MSMEs. (ANI)

