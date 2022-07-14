CBI conducts searches in Nagpur in loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at two places here in connection with a Rs 35.89 crore loan fraud at Union Bank, officials said.

Many incriminating documents were seized during the searches, they said Two days ago, CBI Mumbai had registered a case of alleged loan fraud against Paramshakti Steel Limited and its directors on the complaint of Union Bank officials.

