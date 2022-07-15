U.S., Mexico resolve Panasonic auto parts plant labor dispute

The United States and Mexico announced a resolution to a dispute at a Panasonic auto parts plant in Mexico on Thursday, with the company saying it would renounce an agreement with a union that lacked lawful bargaining authority, the U.S. Trade Representative said.

The agreement involved the Panasonic Automotive Systems facility in the northern border city of Reynosa, Mexico, "where workers were previously denied their freedom of association and collective bargaining rights," the USTR said in a statement. In addition to scrapping a bargaining agreement with a union that lacked authority, the Panasonic plant agreed to remove the union, reimburse workers for union dues deducted from paychecks, and recognize an independent union, SNITIS, USTR said. Panasonic also agreed to offer to hire back workers who had been dismissed after what they said was a reprisal for backing SNITIS.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company previously said it respects rights to free association and collective bargaining and that it did not believe they had been denied. Mexico's Labor Ministry said all of the issues raised in the investigation had been resolved, and that it would monitor the plant to ensure the re-hired workers could freely support the union of their choice.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in May asked the Mexican government to review the matter under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s Rapid Response Labor Mechanism. "Today’s announcement is yet another example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to defending the rights of workers, including those that live beyond our borders," Tai said in the statement.

The incident marked the third U.S. labor complaint under a new trade deal that aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico. In June, Panasonic and the recently elected SNITIS union agreed to a 9.5% salary increase as part of a new contract, which will be implemented if approved in a workers' vote.

