Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died, the former U.S. president said on Thursday.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former U.S. president said in a post on the social medial platform Truth Social.
The couple divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
