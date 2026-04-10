Russia has pledged unwavering support for Cuba in the face of the U.S. embargo, reaffirming its commitment to assist the island nation with its energy crisis. During a news conference in Havana, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov underlined that the relationship between the two nations remains strong and resolute.

Ryabkov announced that Russia will continue to supply Cuba with oil beyond the recent shipment aboard the Anatoly Kolodkin tanker, which carried approximately 700,000 barrels under U.S. sanctions. This move underscores Russia's refusal to abandon its interests in the Western hemisphere, despite geopolitical tensions.

The deputy foreign minister also criticized U.S. efforts to isolate Russia and China, pointing out the ineffectiveness of using force and sanctions to achieve political goals. Meanwhile, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez's recent meetings with Russian leaders further illustrate a strengthening bond between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)