Left Menu

Minneapolis police fatally shoot man in apartment standoff

Investigators are reviewing body camera footage to see if the incident was captured on video.Authorities didnt immediately say what prompted police to shoot.The standoff began about 9.30 pm local tome Wednesday after a mother with two young children called 911 to report that someone had fired gunshots through the wall of their third-floor apartment, police said.As officers arrived on the third floor they heard additional shots.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 15-07-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 03:33 IST
Minneapolis police fatally shoot man in apartment standoff
  • Country:
  • United States

Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived, officials said.

Authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten. He was taken to a hospital and died, officials said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, said a firearm was recovered at the scene. Investigators are reviewing body camera footage to see if the incident was captured on video.

Authorities didn't immediately say what prompted police to shoot.

The standoff began about 9.30 pm (local tome) Wednesday after a mother with two young children called 911 to report that someone had fired gunshots through the wall of their third-floor apartment, police said.

''As officers arrived on the third floor they heard additional shots. Officers also saw debris exploding from walls as more shots were fired,'' Parten said.

Officers moved the woman and her children, as well as others, to safety. Police said the focus then turned to a man, who they believe was in his 20s, who had isolated himself in a neighbouring apartment.

The man was identified and attempts were made to negotiate with him by phone and by loudspeaker, Parten said. The man's parents were also brought to the scene, he added, and the man was shot about 4.30 am.

''This is not the outcome we hoped for or desired,'' Parten said.

The Minneapolis Police Department has long been under scrutiny over allegations of brutality and racial injustice. The police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 led to a state investigation into police practices, and the city and department are working to address problems that were found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022