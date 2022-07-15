LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Blowback in Venezuela after Bolton admission

The latest in Latin American politics today: Venezuela hits back at 'crazy' former U.S. adviser Bolton's coup-plotting admission

CARACAS - The head of Venezuela's government-controlled congress responded to former White House national security adviser John Bolton's admission this week that he had tried to plot foreign coups, saying it showed the United States had been stirring unrest in the country. "What was in the mind of this crazy John Bolton was that the violence would accelerate so that they could have an excuse for the invasion... a military invasion in Venezuela," he said.

Earlier this week, Bolton said in an interview with CNN that he had helped plan coups d'etat. He did not go into detail but mentioned Venezuela, where the United States supported opposition leader Juan Guaido's failed bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro in 2019. Effort to amend Peru constitution fails

An effort led by opposition lawmakers to reform Peru's constitution and create a bicameral congress came up short in the nation's parliament. A bill that would create a Senate and Chamber of Deputies was supported mostly by right-wing and center-right parties and received 83 votes of the 87 necessary to move forward.

The measure's opponents said the establishment of a Senate would have given currently term-limited parliamentarians another chance at public office. Voters had overwhelmingly rejected the creation of a bicameral Congress in a 2018 referendum.

Brazil's Bolsonaro: I know how the Ukrainian war could be resolved BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved" and that he will pitch his suggestions to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with whom he is set to have a phone meeting next week.

"I'll tell him my opinion, what I think. ... I know how it could be resolved. But I won't tell anyone," Bolsonaro told reporters while on a visit to the northeastern state of Maranhao Bolsonaro also said during the visit that he will not be attending Mercosur's summit scheduled for next week, despite appeals from host Paraguay's President Mario Abdo.

Brazil defense minister: Armed forces will not monitor elections SAO PAULO - Brazilian Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira said the country's armed forces will not take part in the monitoring of national elections "at any time" as fears grow of potential interference ahead of October's vote.

"The armed forces won't ever monitor elections, absolutely and at any time. The protagonists of the electoral process are the Brazilian people and the electoral court," Oliveira said. Mexico says U.S. agrees to more work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans

MEXICO CITY - The United States agreed to "considerably" increase the number of work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans during high-level talks in Washington this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. The number to be issued is yet to be confirmed by the White House. Mexican former president sells Madrid home amid investigation into assets

MEXICO CITY - Mexican former President Enrique Pena Nieto has put his luxury Madrid apartment up for sale just a week after Mexican authorities announced an investigation into his assets, according to Spanish newspapers. The listing was published on Spain's Idealista real-estate website, but was removed after local papers broke the story.

The head of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) last Thursday said it has been investigating millions of dollars' worth of money transfers involving Pena Nieto, in which he may have received "economic benefits." (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by William Maclean and Leslie Adler)

