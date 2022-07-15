China's economy faces many challenges ahead - stats bureau

China's economic growth of 0.4% in the second quarter was a hard-won performance, Fu Linghui, the spokesperson of the national statistics bureau said on Friday, adding the economy faces many challenges.

Fu expected the economy to gradually stabilise and recover, but said hard work was needed to stabilise the economy amid external uncertainties in the second half of the year.

