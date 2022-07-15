Griner's lawyers tell Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:22 IST
Lawyers defending U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Friday she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.
Griner pled guilty to drug charges which carry a prison sentence of up to ten years after she was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil.
