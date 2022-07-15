German army officer on trial planning attack sentenced to 5.5 years

A German army officer accused of planning to attack one or more politicians while posing as a Syrian asylum seeker to try to pit blame on migrants was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison on Friday. The elaborate ploy, uncovered in 2017, shocked Germans and stirred a debate about the depth of right-wing radicalism in the country's military.

The defendant, identified by authorities as Franco A., stood sporting a dark beard and pony tail in a Frankfurt court as the verdict was read out more than a year after the trial began.

