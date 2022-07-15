National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment conducted by DARPG

A National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with its knowledge partners, viz. NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021. This is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of States/Union Territories and the Central Government in delivery of their online services to citizens.

After the evaluation results which were released recently, the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked at 1 under the Central Ministries Portal and the Digital Police Portal has been placed at 2 under the Central Ministry Services Portal.

In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent Ministry/Department's portal. In respect of MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) i.e. https://digitalpolice.gov.in/ was shortlisted for the evaluation under the Services Portal. Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs i.e. https://mha.gov.in was shortlisted as the parent Ministry portal for evaluation.

All Government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories-

States/Union Territories/Central Ministry portal

State/Union Territory/ Central Ministry Services Portals.

There were four main parameters of assessment:-

Accessibility

Content Availability

Ease of Use and Information Security

Privacy for Central Ministry Portals

An additional three parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals - End Service Delivery, Integrated Service Delivery, and Status and Request Tracking.

