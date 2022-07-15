Left Menu

National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment conducted by DARPG

This is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of States/Union Territories and the Central Government in delivery of their online services to citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:00 IST
National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment conducted by DARPG
An additional three parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals - End Service Delivery, Integrated Service Delivery, and Status and Request Tracking. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with its knowledge partners, viz. NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021. This is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of States/Union Territories and the Central Government in delivery of their online services to citizens.

After the evaluation results which were released recently, the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked at 1 under the Central Ministries Portal and the Digital Police Portal has been placed at 2 under the Central Ministry Services Portal.

In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent Ministry/Department's portal. In respect of MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) i.e. https://digitalpolice.gov.in/ was shortlisted for the evaluation under the Services Portal. Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs i.e. https://mha.gov.in was shortlisted as the parent Ministry portal for evaluation.

All Government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories-

States/Union Territories/Central Ministry portal

State/Union Territory/ Central Ministry Services Portals.

There were four main parameters of assessment:-

Accessibility

Content Availability

Ease of Use and Information Security

Privacy for Central Ministry Portals

An additional three parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals - End Service Delivery, Integrated Service Delivery, and Status and Request Tracking.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022