U.S. House panel to take up assault weapons ban bill next week

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday, citing a string of recent mass shootings across the United States that have killed 42 people.

The committee will meet on Wednesday to mark up the bill, which "would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons," it said in a statement.

