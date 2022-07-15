Left Menu

U.S. House panel to take up assault weapons ban bill next week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:56 IST
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday, citing a string of recent mass shootings across the United States that have killed 42 people.

The committee will meet on Wednesday to mark up the bill, which "would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

