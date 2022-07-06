Bede Corry appointed as New Zealand’s Ambassador to United States

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Bede Corry as New Zealand's next Ambassador to the United States.

"Mr Corry is one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most senior diplomats. His appointment reflects the importance New Zealand places on our engagement with the United States," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Last month the Prime Minister and President Biden met at the White House to reaffirm our shared commitment to work together, and with others, in pursuit of peace and stability and in defence of the international rules-based order. The leaders released a statement that mapped out ways to further advance our 21st-Century Partnership.

"The United States is a critically important partner in the Pacific. It is a Dialogue Partner for the Pacific Islands Forum, and we have pledged to work together to build resilience to climate change in the region.

"This year marks 80 years of formal diplomatic relations with the US and the anniversary of our first envoy, Walter Nash, presenting his credentials to President Roosevelt. The relationship has benefitted both countries and our region," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Bede Corry is currently New Zealand's High Commissioner to London. He previously served on the Ministry's Senior Leadership Team for six years, as Deputy Chief Executive Policy, and as Deputy Secretary for Australia, Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Europe Group.

Mr Corry was also New Zealand's Ambassador to Thailand and has served in Canberra, Washington, and London, and as a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Corry will take up his role in September 2022.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)