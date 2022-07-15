Left Menu

Maha: Ganja worth over Rs 35 lakh seized in Bhiwandi, one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:32 IST
The police seized 350 kg of ganja worth over Rs 35 lakh from a godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested a 40-year-old man for smuggling the contraband, an official said on Friday.

The crime unit V (Wagle Estate) raided the godown at Kasheli in Bhiwandi on Thursday and arrested the owner Vikas Premshankar Choubey, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police had earlier arrested one Ambalal Jagdish Jhat (30) for allegedly smuggling ganja and seized 110 kg of the substance worth over Rs 16 lakh from him, he said. During his interrogation, Jhat revealed the involvement of Choubey, following which the raid was conducted, the official said. The police have so far seized 460 kg of ganja and other items including mobile phones and a tempo, all valued at over Rs 51 lakh, he said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard.

