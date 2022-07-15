Two smugglers with 400 grams of opium arrested in Chatra

Two smugglers have been arrested with 400 gm of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said police got a tip off that two opium smugglers are near district headquarters town on Friday morning. "We arrested them and recovered 400 gm of opium, two mobile phones and a four-wheeler without a number plate from them," Kumar told in a press briefing. The arrested smugglers are residents of Line Mohalla and Chhath Talab area of the district.

The SDPO said a case has been registered at Sadar Police station under IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)