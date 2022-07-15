Left Menu

Assam, Arunachal CMs sign pact to resolve border dispute

Based on our present boundary, well try to resolve the rest by September 15, 2022, Sarma tweeted.He said that he is immensely happy to announce the signing of Namsai Declaration at the Chief Ministers level meeting between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we could achieve this landmark in resolving our long-pending border disputes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on Friday signed an agreement to end border issues between the two states and decided to ''restrict'' the number of disputed villages to 86 instead of 123.

Chief ministers of the two North-eastern neighbours met at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and signed the agreement. ''We have decided to restrict the 'disputed villages' to 86 instead of 123. Based on our present boundary, we'll try to resolve the rest by September 15, 2022,'' Sarma tweeted.

He said that he is immensely happy to announce the signing of 'Namsai Declaration at the Chief Minister's level meeting between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

''Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we could achieve this landmark in resolving our long-pending border disputes. This is a milestone in the history of our friendship and brotherhood,'' Sarma added.

The declaration was signed by the two CMs in the presence of several cabinet ministers of both states.

The two states share an 804.1 km-long border. The grievance of Arunachal Pradesh which was made a union territory in 1972 is that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam. After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal. Assam contested this and the matter is in the Supreme Court.

