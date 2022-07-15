Left Menu

FACTBOX-New deputy PM, new budget deadline - key points from Russian Duma's extraordinary session

ADVERTISING - Lawmakers adopted a bill to create a single, state-run operator in charge of outdoor advertising. - The authors of the advertising bill, which has been passed in its first of three readings, say it will give the state operational control over the placement of information and protect Russia from cyber attacks.

The lower house of Russia's parliament, the State Duma, considered a series of bills at an extraordinary session on Friday. Here are the key points.

BUDGET - The government will be able to submit the 2023 draft budget and plans for 2024 and 2025 two weeks later than originally scheduled, lawmakers said. It now has to do this by Oct. 1, replacing a previous deadline of Sept. 15. - The measure is aimed at mitigating the impact of the "deteriorating economic situation", an explanatory note attached to the bill said. GOVERNMENT - Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, 53, has been promoted to deputy prime minister after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday bumping up the number of deputy PMs in his cabinet to 11. Manturov will continue to head the trade ministry following the appointment. VETERANS - Border guards, who lawmakers say have prevented Ukraine from "launching an armed incursion" into Russia since the start of its "special military operation" on Feb. 24, will be given combat veteran status, according to a new law passed by legislators. ADVERTISING - Lawmakers adopted a bill to create a single, state-run operator in charge of outdoor advertising. The operator will control the placement of advertising in outdoor spaces and regulate what content is shown on electronic advertising screens across the country, including on transport. - The authors of the advertising bill, which has been passed in its first of three readings, say it will give the state operational control over the placement of information and protect Russia from cyber attacks.

