G20 finance meeting expected to conclude without formal communique - sources

A two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies is expected to conclude without a formal communique, as Russia's war in Ukraine continued to divide the group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Instead, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is expected to issue a chair's statement summarizing the events of the meeting, the sources said.

