Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian town of Nikopol - Kyiv
Two people were killed in Nikopol on Saturday when heavy Russian shelling hit the southern Ukrainian town, the emergency services and regional governor said.
Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people in the rubble, the emergency services said. The regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that Russia fired 53 Grad rockets at the town.
