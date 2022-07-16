Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 held for robbing hardware store owner

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a hardware store after assaulting the owner in Girgoan area of Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.The incident took place on Thursday evening and accused Karim Shaikh 23 and Noor Mohammad Shaikh 25 were held within 24 hours of a case being registered, said the VP police station official.Karim and Noor entered the shop and demanded money. The looted phone, watch and cash have been recovered, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:12 IST
Mumbai: 2 held for robbing hardware store owner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a hardware store after assaulting the owner in Girgoan area of Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and accused Karim Shaikh (23) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (25) were held within 24 hours of a case being registered, said the VP police station official.

''Karim and Noor entered the shop and demanded money. When the owner refused, they put a piece of cloth in his mouth and hit him on the head with an object that looked like a gun. They stole his mobile phone, watch and cash, all valued at Rs 54,000,'' he said.

''After a case was registered under IPC and Arms Act provisions, the two were held from Sewri in Mumbai and Vasai in Palghar district with the help of CCTV footage and other probe inputs. The looted phone, watch and cash have been recovered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022