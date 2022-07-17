Left Menu

NHAI plants 1.25 lakh saplings in one day; aims to achieve 75 lakh plantations till Aug 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:20 IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planted around 1.25 lakh saplings in a single day through simultaneous plantation initiatives at 114 identified locations, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, this day-long initiative was launched at Nagpur by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The aim of NHAI is to achieve 75 lakh plantations till August 15, 2022 to mark the Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, it said.

In his address, according to the statement, Gadkari said the ministry has been focusing on plantation and transplantation of trees.

A lot of emphasis is also on geo-tagging of these saplings, so that the progress and growth of these plants can be monitored, Gadkari said.

He also called upon people to come forward and participate in this program to have a sustainable and long-lasting impact of the plantation drive.

Under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NHAI has taken many initiatives that include plantation drives and creation of ponds or 'Amrit Sarovars' near National Highways that helps to rejuvenate water bodies and ground water.

