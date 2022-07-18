Left Menu

China central bank steps up daily injection, offers $1.8 bln

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-07-2022 07:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 07:09 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank stepped up cash injections through open market operations on Monday, snapping a 10-day streak of a minimal 3 billion yuan ($444.61 million) of daily offering.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 12 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchase agreement at a cost of 2.1%, a statement online showed.

With 3 billion yuan worth of the short-term liquidity tool due on Monday, the PBOC injected a net 9 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.7475 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

