Russian defense minister: prioritize destroying Ukrainian missiles

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:37 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery weapons, the defense ministry said on Monday.
Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunition hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.
