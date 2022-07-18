Left Menu

Russia using mercenary group Wagner to reinforce Ukraine frontlines - UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:52 IST
Russia using mercenary group Wagner to reinforce Ukraine frontlines - UK
Representative Image
British military intelligence said on Monday that Russia has used the private military contractor Wagner to reinforce its frontline forces in the Ukraine conflict.

Wagner is lowering its recruitment standards and hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting Russian military effectiveness, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

