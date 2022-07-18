Left Menu

Ukrainian security chief and prosecutor general suspended - senior official

Two top officials removed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have been suspended pending investigations but have not been formally dismissed, a senior presidential aide said on Monday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:37 IST
Ukrainian security chief and prosecutor general suspended - senior official
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two top officials removed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have been suspended pending investigations but have not been formally dismissed, a senior presidential aide said on Monday. Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ivan Bakanov had been removed as head of the SBU domestic security agency and Iryna Venediktova had been removed as prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies.

Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the presidential office, told Ukrainian television that Venediktova had been suspended and Bakanov had been "temporarily removed from fulfilling his duties" while "checks and investigations" are carried out. Asked whether the two officials could return to their jobs if the investigations exonerate them, he said: "We live in a law-abiding country, and of course, I can conceive of (the possibility of) this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022