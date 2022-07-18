Man injures wife with knife after fight in south Delhi's Govidpuri

A 30-year-old man attacked his wife with a knife and injured her in the neck while she was asleep in the couple’s house in south Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday and when the victim, Saraswati Barman, was sleeping with her two minor daughters, and also her husband in the house, they said. After the incident, the injured woman was taken to AIIMS Trauma centre for treatment by the police, they said.

According to police, the accused, Gajan Barman, a driver by profession, used to ''mistreat'' his step daughter, which often resulted in fights between the husband and the wife.

Of late, their quarrels had become more frequent, they said.

On Sunday, Barman, his wife, and their two daughters Roma, 15, and Sonalika, 3, were all sleeping in the house when the accused attacked his wife, injured her neck, and ran away when she fought back, Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said.

On the statement of the couple's elder daughter Roma, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Gajan, she said.

''The injured woman is under treatment, as told by the doctors and so far no serious injury has been noted, but final diagnosis is going on while efforts are being made to trace the accused,'' she added.

