UK's Unite union suspends three day strike at Royal Mail

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Workers at Britain's Royal Mail suspended plans to hold a three day strike later this week, trade union Unite said on Monday after a ballot of workers showed a majority in favour of returning to negotiations.

"Unite’s members today have accepted the senior management’s return to the negotiating table to improve upon the jobs already put back into the crucial delivery and collections services," Unite official Mike Eatwell said in a statement.

"Royal Mail’s changed approach is noticeable but there is further to go."

