U.S. says no indication American's detention in UAE linked to Khashoggi

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 00:00 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday said it has seen "no indication at this point" that the detention of an American in the United Arab Emirates is linked to his ties to slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. "But we are still gathering information," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

UAE authorities have detained Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney who previously served as a lawyer for Khashoggi.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

