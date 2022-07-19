White House says report on Uvalde school shooting is 'devastating' and 'unacceptable'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said a report on the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead is "devastating" and "unacceptable."
A Texas legislators' probe of the shooting blamed "systemic failures" and poor leadership for contributing to the death toll, according to a report released on Sunday.
