SC declines plea to reschedule judicial exams in 3 states, says filling of vacancies prime urgency 

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reschedule the judicial examinations in three states saying filling up of judicial vacancies is of prime urgency. The top court said it would not be possible to ask all High Courts to send their examination calendars to avoid a clash of dates.Filling up of judicial vacancies is of prime urgency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:12 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reschedule the judicial examinations in three states saying filling up of judicial vacancies is of prime urgency. A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said the candidates will have to exercise their choice in appearing for the examinations. The top court said it would not be possible to ask all High Courts to send their examination calendars to avoid a clash of dates.

"Filling up of judicial vacancies is of prime urgency. There appear to be some clashes of examination and earlier also some deferments took place and that too at the behest of a couple of students.

"We cannot countenance a situation where exams are continuously deferred as they are different examinations and the petitioner(s) will have to take a choice where he/they want(s) to appear as otherwise, it causes grave prejudice to other candidates and to the examination process," the bench said while dismissing the plea. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Amit Kumar Kohli and others seeking to reschedule the examinations in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

