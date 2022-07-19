Left Menu

HP: Tamil Nadu man arrested with 13 gm brown sugar in Manali

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:02 IST
A 26-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was arrested after recovery of brown sugar from his possession in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Tuesday, police said.

Ganana Durai of Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was arrested with 13 gram brown sugar during patrolling by police near tempo stand in Manali, Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

Sharma said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Manali police station.

Further investigation is on, he added.

