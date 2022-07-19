Man arrested with country-made pistol in Jammu

The police have arrested a man with a country-made-pistol in Jammu on Tuesday, officials said. During a routine check, a pistol was recovered from 24-year old Akshay Kumar, who runs a drug rehabilitation centre at Gharota in the name of Ayodhya foundation, they said.

He was arrested and a case under the Arms Act has been registered, officials added.

