Left Menu

Tauru DSP was to retire after three months: Brother

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:49 IST
Tauru DSP was to retire after three months: Brother
  • Country:
  • India

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was going to retire after three months and had promised to meet his younger brother soon but the officer's death while he was trying to stop illegal mining left the family shocked. The officer was investigating illegal stone-mining and killed when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him.

Ashok Kumar Bishnoi, the younger brother of the DSP, said the entire family is in a state of shock.

Bishnoi, who is an officer in a cooperative bank here, told mediapersons here that his elder brother was to retire from police service after three months.

He had spoken to his elder brother on the phone at 8 am and he had said that he will come home soon.

Bishnoi said his brother is survived by his wife, a married daughter and a son.

His daughter is an officer in a bank in Bengaluru and son is pursuing education in Canada.

The officer’s last rites will be held at Adampur near his native Sarangpur village in Hisar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022