Tauru DSP was to retire after three months: Brother

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was going to retire after three months and had promised to meet his younger brother soon but the officer's death while he was trying to stop illegal mining left the family shocked. The officer was investigating illegal stone-mining and killed when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him.

Ashok Kumar Bishnoi, the younger brother of the DSP, said the entire family is in a state of shock.

Bishnoi, who is an officer in a cooperative bank here, told mediapersons here that his elder brother was to retire from police service after three months.

He had spoken to his elder brother on the phone at 8 am and he had said that he will come home soon.

Bishnoi said his brother is survived by his wife, a married daughter and a son.

His daughter is an officer in a bank in Bengaluru and son is pursuing education in Canada.

The officer’s last rites will be held at Adampur near his native Sarangpur village in Hisar.

