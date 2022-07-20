Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:19 IST
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in all UP FIRs, disbands SIT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him concerning his alleged derogatory tweets.

The apex court also ordered that he will be released on bail if any other FIR is lodged against him for the same cause of action.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and AS Bopanna said that Zubair will be enlarged on bail in all the FIRs lodged in UP after depositing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 crore with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

The top court also transferred all the FIRs lodged in UP against Zubair for allegedly outraging religious sentiments to be investigated by the Delhi Police and clubbed them along with the existing FIR lodged by a special cell of Delhi Police. The bench also disbanded a UP police Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to investigate the FIRs against Zubair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

