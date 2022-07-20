Cop mowed down in Ranchi: Guilty will not be spared, says Jharkhand Police

Hours after a female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death allegedly during a vehicle check, Jharkhand Police on Wednesday assured that the guilty won't be spared. In an exclusive conversation with ANI today, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said, "We got information from Tupudana Out Post area that a suspicious vehicle coming from Gumla is reaching Ranchi. Thus, a police check led by sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was deployed in the area."

The police have arrested one accused in the matter and is trying to nab the other accused. "This incident happened with the Sub-Inspector while she was trying to stop this vehicle. After getting injured, she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. The vehicle has been taken into custody and the driver has been arrested too," said Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal.

The accused arrested tried to breach government works as well in the past, the police said. "One more person was present inside the vehicle, for whom a continuous search is on. Efforts will be to complete the investigation quickly and get the guilty punished with a speedy trial. Accused, namely Nigaar Khan tried to breach government works as well," said Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal.

Further probe into the matter is underway. In another incident in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while probing illegal stone-mining in Nuh district.

Police officer, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver. Nuh Police official informed ANI today in this case and said, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared. He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

"We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said. Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)